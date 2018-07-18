|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|47
|.510
|18
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|23½
|Baltimore
|28
|69
|.289
|39½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|33
|62
|.347
|19
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|39
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|8
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
|Tuesday's Games
AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.