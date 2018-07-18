Taipei’s Bangka Cultural Carnival to kick off on July 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The organizers of the 2018 Bangka Cultural Carnival, which will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Bangka Park in Taipei’s Wanhua District on Friday, July 20, welcome the public to come and experience the art and cultural atmosphere of the historical district, according a news release by Wanhua District Office.



Between 6:50 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 20, the “Night of Traditional Arts” will take place, highlighting temple-related festival culture, according to the news release. The organizers have invited Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Cultural Group to perform the play “Mai Yi Wang Jia,” a Taiwanese opera performance that combines traditional arts with modern theatric techniques, the district office said.



A series of performances will take place on the main stage from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. on July 21, starting with the Loongz General whose work combines the Asian dragon, “Lead General” processions, and street art performance, according to the district office. “The show will be followed by stage acts by various student groups from local schools and local performance clubs to showcase the vitality of Wanhua’s communities,” the district office said.



The district office urges those who plan to visit the two-day festival to take the MRT (get off at MRT Longshan Temple Station). For more information, please call the district office during work hours (TEL: 02-23064468, ext. 206) or visit its Chinese website.