Solar Energy Market Assessment: Tips to Enhance Decision Making in the Global Energy Market| Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study on the energy industry. A leading player in the solar energy sector wanted to identify and assess the opportunities in the global energy market.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “In today’s global energy landscape, the spiralingcapital costs and the upfront expense of building and maintaining solar energy plants are considered to be major growth barriers for companies operating in this sector.”

The demand for power has increased manifold over the past few decades, this can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in government investments, advanced technical innovations, and increasing consumer demand. Though the solar energy sector is currently witnessing an accelerating growth rate, the continuously evolving regulatory framework, execution risks, and the implementation of renewable energy technology are expected to pose major challenges for players.

Additionally, the high costs associated with the infrastructural setup tend to make the financial establishments more likely to perceive the clean energy market segment as risky, loaning money at higher rates and making it difficult for businesses to justify their investments. Factors such as these necessitate the need for solar energy market players to compete with their peers in the industry in order to benefit from the existing infrastructure, policies, and technical expertise.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the energy industry client to focus on market penetration by developing more accurate marketing strategies.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

