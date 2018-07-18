Ferro Adding Manufacturing Capacity for Ultramarine Blue and Micronized Iron Oxide Pigments

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is expanding its production facility in Girardota, Colombia, to meet increasing global demand for its Ultramarine Blue and Micronized Iron Oxide pigments.

“As a global leader in inorganic and organic pigments, including Complex Inorganic Color Pigments, Ferro is committed to meeting growing demand for our products and enabling the success of our customers through innovative and high-quality products, reliable supply, and superior technical support and service,” said Matthias P. Bell, Vice President, the Americas and Color Solutions.

“We plan to be producing significantly higher volumes of our Ultramarine Blues and Micronized Iron Oxides by early 2019 through this expansion project in Colombia. We will be adding state-of-art technologies to ensure premium product quality, as well as manufacturing efficiency, environmental protection, and safety. This investment gives continuity to the strategy we announced a year ago to expand our global capacity in high performance Ultramarines as we continue to meet our customers’ needs anywhere in the world.”

Ferro is a leading producer of Ultramarine Blues, Violets and Pinks. In addition to Girardota, it produces Ultramarine pigments in Llodio, Spain, Doicesti, Romania, and Chennai, India. Ferro’s Micronized Iron Oxides, which are mostly used in specialized plastics and coatings applications, are produced in Girardota.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation ( www.ferro.com ) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings, and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,660 associates globally and reported 2017 sales of $1.4 billion.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

