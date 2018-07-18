CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Xavier Boza, 53, as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Boza will be responsible for Campbell’s global human resources function, including talent acquisition and management, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion. He will report to Campbell Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Keith McLoughlin, effective Aug. 1, 2018. Boza succeeds Robert Morrissey, who will retire from the company after nearly 15 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005405/en/

Campbell Appoints Xavier Boza Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining Campbell in 2015, Boza has served as Vice President, Human Resources, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and has been instrumental in many important initiatives. He led the organizational design and new operating model for Campbell’s Kelsen unit in China, supporting the expansion of its Shanghai operations. Additionally, he played a crucial role in the acquisition of and integration planning for Snyder’s-Lance, including spearheading the organizational design of the Campbell Snacks unit.

"Xavier is an outstanding leader who has played a critical role in leading human resources for our best performing business, Global Biscuits and Snacks," said McLoughlin. “While at Campbell, he has led HR initiatives designed to drive growth and deliver cost savings. Importantly, he brings a wealth of diverse experience from a nearly 30-year career where he has successfully managed high-performing teams in multiple geographies and industries."

Before joining Campbell, Boza served as Regional Vice President Human Resources and Global Supply Chain for the Kellogg Company. Earlier in his career, he held senior HR roles at Kraft Foods including Vice President-Human Resources for the $4.5 billion Oscar Mayer business unit, and Vice President-Human Resources, Central and Eastern Europe Region and Global Sales. Boza previously held positions with Hovensa LLC, Grunenthal Pharmaceutical and Abbott Laboratories. He also served as a United States Air Force Human Resources Officer for nearly 10 years.

Boza earned his B.S. degree in business administration from Western New England College, and his M.S. degree in international relations from Webster University.

Morrissey to Retire

Robert Morrissey joined Campbell in 2003 as Vice President-Human Resources for Global Sales, and has held a series of leadership roles at the company, including Vice President-Human Resources, North America and Vice President-Human Resources, Campbell USA. He was named Chief Human Resources Officer in 2012. During his time at Campbell, Morrissey has been instrumental in building a purpose-driven, values-led organization by contemporizing Campbell’s workplace and culture while also improving the company’s organization design, processes and policies.

McLoughlin said, “I want to thank Bob for his many contributions to Campbell during his career. He has been a tireless advocate for all of Campbell's employees, and has led significant efforts around our purpose, values and employee engagement and development programs. I wish Bob and his family all the best in his retirement.”

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what's important today. Led by our iconic Campbell's brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005405/en/

CONTACT: Campbell Soup Company

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Ken Gosnell, 856-342-6081

ken_gosnell@campbellsoup.com

or

MEDIA CONTACT:

Thomas Hushen, 856-342-5227

thomas_hushen@campbellsoup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Campbell Soup Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/18/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005405/en