Neat places to visit in Daxi in Taiwan’s northern city of Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—I made a visit to Daxi in Taiwan’s northern city of Taoyuan last month but felt that I hadn’t fully explored this lovely town, so I went there again on Tuesday (July 17).

I really recommend anyone who lives in Taiwan or comes to Taiwan for an in-depth tour to at least visit Daxi’s old district one time.

During the June trip, about which I had written a travelogue, I visited the magnificent national monument of Li Teng-Fang Mansion (李騰芳古宅) in the old district’s Yuemei (月眉) area and the Heping Old Street (和平老街), which is lined with century-old houses with splendid Baroque-style façades, and at the end of the old street, continued to walk through Dax’s historic strip along the edge of the Tahan River terrace, on which Daxi’s old district is situated. This strip of land is blessed with attractions that include the century-old Zhongzheng Park (中正公園) covered with tall, lush trees and the historic buildings of the late President Chiang Kai-shek’s villa and the Japanese-era Assembly Hall (公會堂) and the Bushido Hall (武德殿), which now serves as a museum.

On Tuesday, I visited some new places in the old district in addition to several that I had visited last time. I started from the Fu-ren Temple (福仁宮) on the Heping Old Street. The big temple is said to have been established in 1813, but it doesn’t look old at all probably because most of its structure has been rebuilt.

The Fu-ren Temple

Fong Fei-Fei’s old home

My second stop was my favorite singer Fong Fei-Fei’s (鳳飛飛) old home. She grew up in a humble house on a back alley behind the Heping Old Street in the small area between the Fu-ren Temple and the Puji Temple (普濟堂).

I walked along the alley where Fong Fei-Fei’s old home is located on the left side of the Fu-ren Temple to find the signer's old home.

Fong Fei-Fei, who died of lung cancer at the age of 58, was Taiwan’s singing icon. She was by all means a superstar and among the greatest singers of all time, yet she was always humble and friendly like the girl next door.

According to an introduction erected in front of the great singer's old home, she grew up in a small adobe house left behind by her grandfather, and the house with a small yard was surrounded by a bamboo fence. According to the introduction, she liked to race with her brothers on the fields and run barefoot in the meandering lanes and alleys near her home with neighbor children.

The signer's family still live in the house, which apparently has been refurbished over the years.

Fong Fei-Fei’s old home

An alley near Fong Fei-Fei's home

After visiting my idol’s old home, I walked through the alley beside her former residence to reach the Puji Temple.

Where the town's grandest religious parade starts

The temple, established in 1902, mainly enshrines Guan Yu. On the eve of June 24 of the lunar calendar every year, Guan Yu’s birthday, the temple celebrates the holy deity's birthday with a religious parade held to beseech the god to guard the town and the safety of its people.

According to a document about the history of the temple, the parade has been held for more than 100 years and is Daxi’s largest religious ceremony with most participation. The groups participating in the parade mainly consist of locals and more than 30 religious societies.

The Daxi District Office this year has organized a series of activities that began three weeks prior to the parade and welcomes everybody to join the parade from the evening of August 4 (Saturday) through August 5. It’s surely an exciting event not to be missed.

The Puji Temple

The Daxi Bridge

As it’s always a pleasure to walk through the historic strip, which starts at the Puji Temple and ends at the Bushido Hall and its adjacent building, I took the walk again on Tuesday. Walking along the strip is always relaxing as there is no traffic and the shade provided by the tall trees is pleasant. I also visited the Daxi Bridge (大溪橋), which spans the Tahan River and is located below the Zhongzheng Park. It is a 330m bridge that is shaped like a suspension bridge. The predecessor of the new bridge was a suspension bridge built during the Japanese rule. The new bridge features Baroque architecture at the either end of the bridge as well as LED lighting during nighttime. It is a nice place to take pictures.

The Daxi Bridge

A view of the Tahan River valley from the historic strip

The Bushido Hall is currently exhibiting gods' garments and emblems of local religious societies designed by young artists that are a far cry from the traditional ones.

According to a local, a great thing about Daxi is that admission to all public museums in the town is free.

An exhibit at the Bushido Hall

An exhibition room adjacent to the Bushido Hall

The Xinan Old Street

On my way back to the Heping Old Street, I made a short visit to the Xinan Old Street(新南老街), which is not as well-known as the Heping Old Street, but the old buildings lining the old street are equally classic and nostalgia evoking.

The Xinan Old Street (photo from Wikipedia)

Commercially, the Heping Old Street has more stores selling woodcraft products and snacks, such as braised bean curd, whereas some old houses on the Xinan Old Street are turned into cultural and creative stores.

Back on the Heping Old Street, I visited a store that offers easy-to-follow group DIY handcraft programs. The visit gave me a peek into what the inside of an old house on the old street looks like.

I had dinner at the Xie Sheng Wooden (協盛木器) store that simultaneously runs the business of a wooden product store and a Taiwanese food restaurant.

The Xie Sheng Wooden store on the Heping Old Street

A night view of the Heping Old Street

When the night fell, I went to the Zhongzheng Park again to take pictures of the Daxi Bridge decorated by dazzling LED lights and then headed home.

Public transportation

For people who take public transportation, they can take Bus 9103, which runs between Wanhua District in Taipei and Daxi, or take Taiwan Shuttle Bus Cihu Route, which travels between Zhongli Bus Station and Cihu Bus Station, or the Xiaowulai Route, which travels between Taoyuan Bus Station and Xiaowulai Skywalk Suspension.