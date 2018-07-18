Relays Procurement Report: Pricing Models and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their Global Relays Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of relays. According to the procurement report, the relay supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing to the increased purchasing power of buyers.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the electrical components category offer a detailed cost-benefit analysis, which will help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. A clear picture of the category ecosystem will enable the buyers to understand their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“In the relay market, buyers should select suppliers who can provide trained electrical maintenance personnel to assist in the installation or replacement of relays,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth . “Also, buyers should evaluate suppliers based on their adherence to delivery timelines as specified in the SLA,” added Anil.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the relay market.

Increased purchasing power of buyers Rise in the sale of home appliances

Report scope snapshot: Relay market

Category ecosystem

Buyer power Supplier power Threat of new entrants

US market insights

Category cost drivers Category spend in the US US supply market overview

Category pricing insights

Supplier cost structure Overview of pricing models Volume drivers impacting pricing

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

