SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced two new contracts for its commercial vehicle operations (CVO) platform, which provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for commercial vehicle inspection, enforcement and data aggregation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005215/en/

Iteris SaaS Solution Now Enhances Roadside Inspection in 22 States (Photo: Business Wire)

With the recent selection by South Carolina, Iteris added two more states to the Iteris CVO platform in the first half of calendar year 2018. This brings the total number of deployments of Iteris’ roadside inspection solutions to 22 states.

Iteris Inspect™, fueled by CVIEW-Plus™ data services, aggregates and automates the roadside inspection form process, saving commercial vehicle operators and inspectors up to 50% of the time spent conducting commercial vehicle inspections. This also results in less time roadside for law enforcement personnel, which helps to improve safety for police officers, as well as benefiting the safety and mobility for the broader transportation networks.

In addition to less time off the road for carriers and drivers, Inspect facilitates compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ’s Hours of Service and Electronic Log Devices regulations.

“The increased adoption of Iteris’ CVO platform is testament to the desire of state agencies across the US to adopt smart technology,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “We are pleased to announce these two new contracts for the Iteris Inspect and CVIEW-Plus SaaS solutions, which will increase goods movement and enhance safety for truck drivers, roadside inspectors and police officers, as well as improving mobility and safety throughout the wider transportation network.”

Iteris is the largest provider of commercial vehicle enforcement and screening solutions nationwide, providing commercial vehicle solutions to 22 states, 15 of which use Iteris Inspect. In calendar year 2017, 960,000 inspections were carried out by Iteris Inspect. This represents a 47% increase over the previous year.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," “outlooks,” “target,” "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing, success, and benefits of the projects and the performance, functionality and utility of our products and services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide the services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and potential related scheduling and funding delays; the impacts of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impacts of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005215/en/

CONTACT: Iteris Contact

David Sadeghi, (949) 270-9523

dsadeghi@iteris.com

or

Investor Relations

MKR Group, Inc.

Todd Kehrli, (323) 468-2300

iti@mkr-group.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TRANSPORT TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Iteris, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/18/2018 08:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005215/en