Belk and Synchrony Launch Co-Branded Credit Card to Help Customers Earn Rewards Faster

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ), a premier consumer financial services company, and Belk, a private department store company, today announced the new Belk Rewards Mastercard ® to make shopping simpler and safer, while enabling customers to earn rewards faster.

Synchrony and Belk have offered a store card tied to the Belk Rewards loyalty program for more than 13 years. Now, the new Belk Rewards Mastercard offers the same great benefits of the Belk store card with additional rewards on every purchase made wherever Mastercard is accepted. The card also provides additional security benefits that include Mastercard’s zero fraud liability, extended warranty coverage, purchase protection, and identity theft resolution assistance.

“We’re at a pivotal point in Belk’s history where customers are looking for both innovation and a tradition of quality,” said Randy Whitaker, Chief of Stores, Belk. “This new payment option offers greater flexibility and rewards at the same store our customers know and trust.”

“We are building upon a relationship we’ve had for more than a decade with Belk,” said Curtis Howse, SVP, Diversified Client Group, Synchrony. “We are pleased to expand Synchrony’s financial solutions and advanced technology to help Belk grow customer sales with this new co-branded credit card.”

Customers can earn rewards faster with the new Belk Mastercard ®, whether they use it online or in-store. For example, for every $1 spent:

Belk Rewards cardholders can earn three points. Belk Rewards Premier cardholders can earn four points. Belk Rewards Elite cardholders can earn five points.

Rewards tiers are earned based on annual spend in Belk stores.

In addition, for every $1 spent on grocery and gas purchases, Belk Mastercard ® cardholders will earn two points. Cardholders earn one point for purchases made everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

Accumulating points faster, means getting Belk Reward Dollars more quickly too. For every 1,000 points earned, the cardholder receives $10 in Belk Rewards certificates.

All of this is in addition to the same benefits customers enjoy with their traditional Belk store card. There is no annual fee or limit to rewards earned, and qualifying cardholders will continue to access the breadth of benefits Belk offers its most loyal and engaged customers. To apply for the Belk Rewards Mastercard ®, visit Belk.

About Belk:

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where Southern customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it’s where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It’s where Southern style lives. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and on www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top-name cosmetics, a wedding registry and Southern style for the home.

About Synchrony:

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

