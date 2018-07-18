  1. Home
In battle for Putin's affections, cupid favors Xi over Trump

By  Associated Press
2018/07/18 20:19

BEIJING (AP) — In the race to woo Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping is beating Donald Trump.

Trump's efforts to kindle a bromance with the Russian president have already made some Americans squirm, with a gushy performance in Helsinki that ignited outrage across the political spectrum back home.

Should Beijing worry that Trump could succeed in pulling Putin away from China?

Political analysts say, probably not.

Trump's charm offensive might cause Beijing a twinge of unease, given its tumultuous history with Moscow. But in this love triangle, Putin and Xi are linked by strategic necessity, plus genuine personal affection.

While Trump raves about Putin's political skills, the Chinese and Russian leaders have long enthused publicly about their unique rapport that is unlikely to be usurped any time soon.