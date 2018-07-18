WBI Retirement Income SMA Celebrates 25th Anniversary

RED BANK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--WBI Investments, Inc., a leading provider of wealth-building strategies targeting an optimal blend of bear market protection and bull market return, is proud to announce major milestone anniversaries for three of their separately managed account strategies including the WBI Retirement Income which launched 25 years ago. WBI is also celebrating the 15 th anniversary of its Tactical Dividend Income SMA and the 10 th anniversary of its Tactical Dividend Growth SMA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005066/en/

“I got into this business because I saw a need for better retirement income products for investors,” said Don Schreiber, Jr., founder and CEO of WBI. “We developed the Retirement Income SMA as a risk-managed, outcome-oriented solution to provide consistent and rising income to get investors to and through retirement. To be successful at investing, a strategy must unleash the power of compounding to help clients have the largest capital base possible when they reach retirement.”

WBI Retirement Income has produced an annualized rate of return of 5.84%, net of fees, since its inception on June 30, 1993 as of 6/30/18. Designed to reduce risk during bear markets, the strategy posted positive performance during the devastating 2000 Dot-com bubble – posting a nearly 16% positive cumulative return (net of fee) from 2000-2002 versus the down 38% of the S&P 500 over the same period.

“WBI’s time-tested, multi-factor security selection process, using what we call Power Factors ®, has helped our products preserve and grow capital better over longer periods of time versus traditional buy and hold, passive indexing approaches,” said Matt Schreiber, WBI President and Chief Investment Strategist. “Our Dividend Income and Dividend Growth strategies were designed to take on a little more risk than our Retirement Income and Balanced strategies, to help clients get more of the upside but still have that risk protection that WBI is known for.”

WBI Tactical Dividend Income has achieved an annualized rate of return of 6.41%, net of fee, since its inception June 30, 2003 as of 6/30/18. The strategy protected capital more efficiently during the 2008 Financial Crisis with a loss of 13% for the year versus -37% for the S&P 500.

WBI Tactical Dividend Growth, the firm’s moderately aggressive SMA, had a maximum drawdown of 21% since its inception versus -36% from the S&P 500 through 2017. As of 6/30/18, the strategy’s annualized rate of return since inception is 7.73%, net of fees.

Stay Connected: Follow WBI on Twitter, LinkedInandInstagram. Listen to Bull | Bear Radio on Soundcloud, Apple Podcast or Google Podcast.

About WBI

For over three decades, WBI’s goal has been to help investors stay comfortably invested by aiming to reduce risk to capital. Our value-driven investment process and risk-managed SMA and ETF strategies can help investors navigate both bull and bear markets.

For important performance disclosure information,

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005066/en/

CONTACT: Media:

WBI Investments, Inc.

Morgan Gaynor, 732-842-4920

mgaynor@wbiinvestments.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE CONSUMER

SOURCE: WBI Investments, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005066/en