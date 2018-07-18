Macaroni Grill Introduces New Lunch Menu Featuring Mix + Match and Unlimited Soup + Salad Options All Under $11

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Romano’s Macaroni Grill ®, a national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food has revamped its lunch menu, providing guests with the ability to customize their lunch, from over 300 options, through its mix and match offering. Guests can choose two Mix + Match selections that include daily soups, salads, sandwiches, Calzonetto’s and classic pasta dishes – or – guests can enjoy the new Unlimited Soup, Salad + Rosemary Bread for under $11. Guests can also choose to add an unlimited side salad or cup of soup to any regular priced entree for $2.49.

On Wednesday, July 18, at 8:00 a.m. ET, Italian food aficionados will have a limited time opportunity to purchase a Macaroni Grill Mix + Match Lunch Pass for just $75 at Macaronigrill.com/mixandmatch. Available while supplies last, passes will enable holders to receive a Mix + Match lunch each day from August 1 through August 31 at any participating Macaroni Grill location nationwide. Beginning on Friday, July 20, card prices will be raised to $100 each.

“Our new lunch menu provides guests with another way to experience our award winning Italian food and generosity. It’s perfect for lunch-goers who are on a timeline and craving lightened up portions of their favorite Macaroni Grill dishes or want to enjoy our endless soup and salad option,” stated Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, vice president of marketing, Macaroni Grill. “There are so many ways to enjoy our new Mix + Match lunch options, the guests who nab one of our Mix + Match Lunch Passes will be able to order different combinations every day for the entire month of August and still never eat the same meal twice.”

The Mix + Match lunch combinations are plentiful as they are delicious. From two soups and six salads to two Calzonetto’s, four sandwiches and 11 pasta options from which to choose on the new Macaroni Grill lunch menu, everyone can meet their perfect match*.

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, its new lunch menu or Mix + Match Lunch Pass Cards that are available for a limited time, please visit www.macaronigrill.com and check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

* Chicken Milanese Panzanella is excluded from both the Mix + Match and Unlimited Soup + Salad lunch offers.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill ® Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation's Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 85 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 21 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7 other countries.

