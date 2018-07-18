EasyVista Announces EV Connect 2018 Global Event and Regional Summits to Help Customers Ignite Transformation

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, today announced plans for its annual EV Connect global event, which will take place in Paris on October 9, 2018. Following the global event, EasyVista will host regional EV Connect user summits in key cities across southern Europe and North America.

With an Ignite Transformation theme, the EV Connect 2018 global event and regional summits will empower EasyVista customers and partners with the latest knowledge, trends and offerings in IT service management to support their journeys of digital transformation. Notable keynote speakers and EasyVista executive and product teams will lead attendees in discussions about forward-thinking initiatives in ITSM, best practices, intelligent self-help tools and new innovations to help overcome organizational challenges and prepare for the digital-focused future.

“In the ever-evolving digital world, EasyVista is constantly innovating to bring its customers ITSM solutions that connect cutting-edge technology with a human-focused approach,” said EasyVista CEO Sylvain Gauthier. “EV Connect 2018 will focus on the services and user experiences that will breathe new life into how organizations prepare for and succeed in transforming their processes, offerings and activities for today and tomorrow.”

The EV Connect 2018 Global Event will take place on October 9, 2018 in Paris. Following the global event, local summits will take place in Madrid, Lisbon, Milan, Tampa, Philadelphia and Seattle throughout October and November 2018.

For more information, please visit https://www.easyvista.com/evconnect-conference.

About EasyVista

EasyVista simplifies IT Service Management by making it easy to deliver and easy to use for today’s enterprise. The EasyVista IT service management platform was created to help companies automate and personalize service delivery to improve IT efficiency and increase staff productivity. Today, EasyVista helps 1,200+ enterprises around the world radically improve service user experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation, and reduce the total cost of IT service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in New York and Paris, EasyVista is a rapidly growing global software company.

