CPTPP meets in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership is meeting in Japan Wednesday and Thursday to discuss strengthening its alliance, consider new members, and pledge its allegiance to free trade in the face of growing protectionism by the United States.

The group counts 11 member countries, with the U.S. having withdrawn from the trade alliance, while on the other hand, Taiwan has expressed its eagerness to join.

Japan was hoping each of the member countries could complete the necessary formalities in order to allow the agreement to come into force early next year, news agency Kyodo reported.

So far, only Japan and Mexico have completed the process, with at least New Zealand and Singapore expected to do the same by the end of this year, the Liberty Times reported.

The eventual memberships of Indonesia, Thailand and Colombia would also be discussed at the meetings in Japan, reports said, though there was no immediate mention of Taiwan. Government leaders on the island have repeatedly mention their willingness to join CPTPP, as a lack of international trade agreements is feared to undercut Taiwan’s competitive position.

Other member nations at present include Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Canada, Peru and Chile.