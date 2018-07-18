Taiwan to host 2019 World Conference of Women's Shelters

The Garden of Hope Foundation, a social welfare institution dedicated to helping abused women in Taiwan, will host the Fourth World Conference of Women's Shelters (4WCWS) in 2019, the foundation said at a press conference held Wednesday.

The conference is scheduled to take place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center Nov. 5-8, 2019 and is expected to attract 1,500- 2,000 participants from 120 countries, the Taiwan-based foundation said.

The 4WCWS will focus on issues related to helping women who suffer from domestic violence how to manage living on their own, an objective to which the Garden of Hope Foundation has been devoted with a project called "Go the Second Mile" since 2013, the foundation said.

Providing protection for abused women is not enough, the foundation's director, Zoe Chi, said at the press conference, adding that the more important issues are to elevate the self-protection of those women and help them develop the ability to stay away from an environment of domestic violence.

Being the organizer of the 4WCWS will help maintain Taiwan's world-leading position in terms of women's rights as well as aiding in its fight against domestic violence, and will also help boost Taiwan's international reputation, Chi said. (By Hsu Chih-wei and Hsu Hsiao-ling)