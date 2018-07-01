Taiwanese students create animated short about the life of a house in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of students at the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology recently produced a short film that is a simple meditation of the idea of “home.”



The film entitled “House Heart “ (屋子心) is a high quality animation with no dialogue, which uses paper as a medium. It is remarkable for its craftsmanship and its endearing presentation of the urban landscape.



Liberty Times reports that the students were inspired by the old houses that dot the streets in Tainan, which continue to decrease in number, as they are torn down to make way for new developments.



Many of the classic style houses have also fallen into disrepair, as the memories of all that happened in them are lost to history.



The film is a well-crafted and heartwarming view into the life of an old Taiwanese home. Check it out below.

