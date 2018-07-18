Free Guide Helps Hospitals Pick the Ideal Partner to Manage Their Hospitalist Services

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Hospitalist Services is a helpful new guide to the questions hospitals should ask every candidate in order to determine the most qualified partner to manage their hospitalist services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005010/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Picking the right partner to manage hospitalist services can help a hospital achieve multiple advantages: reduced ICU mortality, reduced length of stay, decreased sepsis mortality, improved glucose management, lower readmission rates, increased patient throughput, and more.

How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Hospitalist Services shows how to assess candidates’ experience, the key metrics that demonstrate their success in other hospitals, their process to recruit and retain exceptional healthcare professionals, their experience with electronic medical record-keeping systems, and much more.

How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Hospitalist Services was developed as a complimentary service to hospitals by VEP Healthcare, a leader in clinical staffing and management services for US hospitals.

Steven Maron, MD, President and CEO of VEP Healthcare, says, “Our goal is always to help hospitals deliver the highest quality healthcare with the greatest efficiency possible. This guide helps hospitals achieve that goal by strengthening their hospitalist services.”

To download How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Hospitalist Services, click here.

For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925.225.5837 and visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.

About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in 1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units, telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” In addition to How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Hospitalist Services, VEP also offers the free guide How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Emergency Department Services. For more information about VEP Healthcare, call 925.225.5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005010/en/

CONTACT: VEP Healthcare

April Martin, Marketing Coordinator

925-225-5837 ext. 127

amartin@vephealthcare.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH HOSPITALS OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: VEP Healthcare

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 05:00 AM/DISC: 07/18/2018 05:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005010/en