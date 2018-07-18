Claiming to mistrust Italy, aid group sets sail for Spain

MADRID (AP) — An aid group says it won't dock its boat in an Italian port and that instead it's seeking a go-ahead to disembark in Spain with the woman who survived a migrant boat wreck and the dead bodies of another woman and a toddler.

Spanish rescue group Proactiva Open Arms has accused Libya's coast guards and the Italian authorities financing and training them of abandoning the three people in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday after taking 158 other migrants from the boat and destroying it.

Proactiva said on Wednesday that it can't trust how Italian authorities will handle the investigation into the event after the country's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, referred to the group's claims and account of the rescue operation as "lies and insults."

Italy's new populist government has vowed to halt the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.