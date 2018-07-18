Taiwan President likely to visit Paraguay, Belize in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) － President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is likely to visit Paraguay and Belize in August, reports said.

If the trip is confirmed, it will be the second time that the president visits Paraguay, the only South American nation having diplomatic relations with Taiwan, since she took office in May 2016. It will also be the first time she visits a Caribbean ally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Tuesday that Paraguay’s President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez had officially invited President Tsai to attend his inauguration ceremony scheduled for August 15.

As of now, neither the ministry nor the Presidential Office has confirmed such state visits.

However, a senior government official told the Liberty Times that the president would visit the two nations next month, and possibly other nearby allies, during which she would also make stopovers in the U.S.

As the Taiwan Travel Act (H.R.535) was passed by the U.S. Congress and enacted after the signing by President Donald Trump earlier this year, it remains a question whether the President will receive higher levels of treatment in the U.S., and thus anger the Chinese government.

The official emphasized that stopping over in American cities should not be over-interpreted. The trip would primarily be about participating in Benitez ’s inauguration and strengthening ties with Taiwan’s allies, said the official.

The TTA encourages mutual visits of U.S. and Taiwanese officials of all levels.

Even though Taiwan and the U.S. do not have diplomatic relations, the U.S. government has in the past allowed Taiwan presidents to make stopovers during their visits to Latin America, usually in cities in the east or west coast.