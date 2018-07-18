Taiwan's Yuan Ze University develops emergency app that sends out distress calls automatically

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A team comprising teachers and students from Yuan Ze University has developed an emergency mobile application that helps detect potential dangers and automatically dispatches distress calls to the police to facilitate the rescue effort.

The team, utilizing data provided by the Ministry of the Interior’s National Geographic Information System, developed an app featuring dangerous location alert, hazard data visualization, automatic audio detection, video streaming for evidence gathering, distress signals, and rescue navigation, reported CNA.

According to Pan Jen-hao (潘人豪), leader of the team, the senior population in Taiwan is growing so rapidly that it makes safety for the elderly a pressing issue. In light of this, the app aims to provide an integrated platform for the disadvantaged while networking hospital and police resources for quick rescue in case of emergencies.

The algorithms for the app also factor in hazard levels based on data compiled over the past two years regarding traffic accidents and crimes. Users will be able to learn immediately to what extent they could be exposed to hazards in a specific area. Equipped with artificial intelligence, the app will identify the voice of the user and automatically seek help from other users in the proximity or police stations in the event of emergencies.

The team also plans to apply augmented reality techniques to the app for more accurate navigation, and eyes at creating tailor-made products that cater to customers with various alert needs, CNA wrote.