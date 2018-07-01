  1. Home
Taiwan prepares for second Apple Store

New store looks like structure separate from nearby future department store

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/18 17:05

Taipei's new Far Eastern Department Store (left) and what could be Taiwan's second Apple Store (images from 9to5Mac twitter account).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After the opening of Taiwan’s first Apple Store drew long lines at Taipei 101 last year, the U.S. computer giant is preparing to launch a second, independent shop close by, the Apple Daily reported Wednesday.

The media outlet based its prediction on a picture of the construction site in Taipei’s Xinyi shopping district which shows a white roof similar to the one at the Apple Michigan Avenue store in Chicago.

When Taiwan’s first Apple Store opened in June last year, it was housed in one large room inside the Taipei 101 shopping mall, but this time it will be a completely separate building, the Apple Daily reported.

The new structure is being erected on a plot of land designed as “A13,” next to the “A11” Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store.

While the Apple Store looks like a separate structure, it stands on land designated for use by a new Far Eastern Department Store with its opening planned for 2019.
