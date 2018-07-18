Telensa Smart Streetlight Controls Deployed as part of City of Edinburgh Council’s 64,000-light Energy Efficiency Program

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Telensa, the global leader in connected street lighting and smart city applications, today announced that its smart streetlight controls are being deployed in 64,000 LED lights as part of the City of Edinburgh’s energy efficiency program. Telensa was selected by digital transformation leader CGI Group, in an LED replacement contract run by Amey. The deployment is already underway and is expected to complete by the end of 2020.

Telensa PLANet is a wireless central management system (CMS) that enables centralised remote control of the city’s lighting. It consists of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, dedicated wireless connectivity, and a central management application.

PLANet provides real-time monitoring to identify and track faults, which will cut the number of residents' complaints about broken street lights and remove the need for street lighting staff to undertake night-time patrols to identify faulty lights. It also measures actual energy consumption, submitting information directly to the Meter Administrator and increasing the accuracy of energy billing.

The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service, and enables streetlight poles to act as hubs for smart city sensors. With more than 1.5 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world’s most popular connected streetlight system.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “We are rolling out energy efficient street lights with smart remote controls to communities right across the Capital, starting this summer and continuing on a ward-by-ward basis until the end of 2020. We're making every effort to minimise disruption to residents and businesses throughout and will target information to communities as the roll-out comes to their area.”

“We are working with our partners in Edinburgh to deliver an efficient and smart street lighting control system, one that will be responsive to citizens’ needs for decades to come,” said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. “We’re looking forward to working together to build a new generation of smart city applications, all enabled by the city’s lighting network.”

“We are delighted to be working with Telensa to unlock the efficiency gains and smart city potential of connected street lighting,” said Justene Ewing, VP Consulting Services and Partnership Director for CGI at the City of Edinburgh Council. “This project is another step in our long-term digital transformation of public services throughout Edinburgh.”

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.5 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart street lighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications.

Telensa is based in Cambridge UK and manufactures with Sony UK Tech at Pencoed in Wales. In May the company was recognised for two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, for Innovation and for International Trade. The company is a founding member of ETSI’s City Digital Profile (CDP) accelerating the delivery of integrated citizen services and provide a technology road map for city leaders who will benefit from standardized solutions from their suppliers.

