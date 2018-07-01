Taiwan President Tsai cautions against belittling recent economic progress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Nobody should use prejudice to belittle Taiwan's recent economic progress, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at her first appearance at the business association the Third Wednesday Club (三三會).

In the past, some business leaders had doubts about the ability of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which she chairs, to manage the economy, Tsai said in her speech, but recent results showed that Taiwan was moving in the right direction again.

The DPP’s ‘mid-term report card’ could stand a close look, while business should help in creating a positive environment for investment, the Apple Daily quoted the president as saying.

The past two years of interaction between her government and the business world had shown that previous doubts about the DPP’s abilities were just prejudice, Tsai said. She emphasized how her administration had upgraded domestic manufacturing, strengthened basic infrastructure and revitalized domestic demand, while outwardly, it had expanded foreign trade by pushing its New Southbound Policy.

Referring to recent statistics, Tsai said that if one kind of figure improved, it could be a mere coincidence, but several data, including low unemployment, rising exports and a surge in the stock market index had all occurred at the same time.

Tsai also mentioned that Google, Microsoft and IBM had all chosen Taiwan as an important base for their expansion plans.

However, amid far-reaching changes internationally, Taiwan’s economy needed to change even faster and reform even more thoroughly, the Apple Daily quoted the president as telling the Third Wednesday Club.