PUBG Corporation Chooses Multiplay, a Unity Company, to Host Game Servers in Europe

SOUTHAMPTON, England & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Unity Technologies ( https://unity3d.com ), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, announced that it has signed an agreement with PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.), creators of the worldwide cultural phenomenon, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), to host its entire European server infrastructure. The server migration will be managed by Multiplay, a Unity company.

“This partnership with Multiplay will allow us to improve our game server’s performance and deliver a smoother experience to PUBG fans in Europe,” said Chang Han Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp. “Multiplay’s expertise and dedication, paired with the resources that Unity offers have made them key partners we love working with. We look forward to building a long term partnership with the team at Unity.”

Multiplay is committed to solving hard problems for developers working across all game engines - Unity, in-house, and others. In the first phase, PUBG Corp. will implement Multiplay's managed hybrid cloud service. Through this service, players will benefit from optimized server infrastructure, orchestrated by Multiplay's hybrid scaling platform. A highly resilient and scalable combination of enterprise grade bare metal servers and the cloud, Multiplay will provide players with improved performance and a better experience. The Multiplay team of game server hosting experts have 20 years of experience in hosting large multiplayer games and have worked with PUBG Corp. to improve the performance of the game.

“ PUBG is a session based multiplayer game on an enormous scale and therefore the perfect fit with Multiplay’s server scaling technology and live ops service,” said Paul Manuel, Managing Director of Multiplay. “We’ve worked closely with the PUBG team to not only optimise infrastructure resources and reduce costs, but also to deeply understand the unique server challenges of the battle royale genre. Multiplay and Unity will be ensuring that the player experience is highly optimised, allowing the PUBG team to focus on evolving this amazing game, leaving us to do what we do best, keeping the gamers online and connected.”

About Multiplay

Multiplay, a Unity Technologies company, is a leading specialist in online game server hosting for popular online games such as Titanfall 2, Rocket League and Gang Beasts. Multiplay's hybrid cloud technology powers some of the world's largest online games, automatically scaling to meet global player demand. Multiplay's hybrid approach seamlessly blends a global network of bare metal servers with the flexible burst capacity from the leading cloud providers. A 24/7/365 team of gaming specialists provide round-the-clock monitoring and support to ensure players around the globe get the very best online gaming experience. For more information, please visit www.multiplay.com.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world's most widely used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company's 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity's renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.playbattlegrounds.com.

