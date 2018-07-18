British government ‘concerned’ over Hong Kong’s move to ban political party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With Hong Kong authorities set to outlaw the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party (HKNP), the British government expressed concerns in a statement issued July 18.

Andy Chan, convener of HKNP, received a letter on Tuesday by Secretary for Security John Lee (李加超) listing his past speeches and activities. Chan was granted 21 days to issue a rebuttal before the authorities take steps to ban the political party, which advocates the territory’s independence from China, Voice of America reported.

The move has worried the government of the UK, which ruled Hong Kong between 1842 and 1997. Regarding Hong Kong’s plans to prohibit the operation of the Party, the British government voiced concern in a statement a day after the news broke out.

“The rights to stand for election, of free speech and of freedom of association are enshrined in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights,” the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

The UK, though not backing Hong Kong independence, believes it is important to respect the rights and freedoms for people in Hong Kong, which has a high degree of autonomy, according to the statement.

This is the first time the Hong Kong government has considered outlawing a political party since Britain transferred sovereignty of the territory to China in 1997.