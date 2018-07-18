Indulge in visiting Taipei 101, National Palace Museum with ‘Classical’ Taipei Fun Pass!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new edition of the“Taipei Fun Pass” – Classical – is now available for travelers who prefer a more relaxed way of visiting Taipei 101 and National Palace Museum, Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism announced on July 18.

Launched last November, a total of 80,000 sets of the Taipei Fun Pass have been sold to visitors from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Pass holders can enjoy a bunch of preferential offers at tourist attractions or unlimited MRT and bus rides across Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung.

Unlike the Unlimited Pass, which contains admission tickets for 12 tourist spots and vouchers at 200 stores for those who wish to make the most of their stay in Taiwan, the Classical Pass package comes with tickets for the Taipei 101 Observatory and the National Palace Museum only, as well as a golden-tone EasyCard spotlighting images of Taipei.

Individuals who purchase the Classical Pass are allowed to redeem the tickets in 14 days, long enough for them to relish in “easy travel” in Taipei. The special-edition EasyCard can be topped up for accessing MRT, bus, and other uses without validity restrictions.

According to the Department of Information and Tourism, the Classical Pass is priced at NT$950 ($31), quite a bargain considering the accompanied store discounts and the fact that the combined price for Taipei 101 Observatory and NPM admission is NT$1,050.

In collaboration with the Carrefour Chongqing (重慶店) and Guilin (桂林) stores frequented by young tourists, the agency noted that holders of “Unlimited” and “Classical” passes will also be eligible for souvenirs, a pack of pineapple cakes for every purchase of NT$888 at either store, and a 10 percent discount at five Shou Xin Fan (手信坊) shops – by checking in on Facebook.

To learn more about the program, visit Taipei Fun Pass.

New "Classical" Taipei Fun Pass now available (Photo by Taipei City Government)