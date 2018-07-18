  1. Home
  2. World

Official: Escaped jaguar bit through steel cable barrier

By KEVIN McGILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/18 12:05

REMOVES NUMBER OF FOXES ATTACKED - A sign at the jaguar Jungle exhibit is seen at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of

REMOVES NUMBER OF FOXES ATTACKED - An Emu is seen in its exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a wounded fox

REMOVES NUMBER OF FOXES ATTACKED - Visitors stop at the Jaguar Jungle exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a

Flowers and a sign are seen at the Alpaca exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a wounded fox brings to nine

REMOVES NUMBER OF FOXES ATTACKED - A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a wounded

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A jaguar that escaped its enclosure and killed nine other animals at a New Orleans zoo apparently was able to bite through a steel-cable barrier that forms the roof of its habitat. That's the word from an official at the Audubon Zoo.

Managing Director Kyle Burks told reporters Tuesday that the jaguar named Valerio apparently slipped through the resulting small gap in the cables.

Three foxes, five alpacas and an emu died as a result of attacks by the 3-year-old jaguar.

No people were hurt during the escape. The animal was tranquilized and was safely removed less than an hour after an employee discovered it was out early Saturday, before the zoo's opening time.

But Burks says officials don't know how long it roamed free before the escape was discovered.