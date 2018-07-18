WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France — Facing the climbing prowess of Chris Froome's Team Sky, Greg Van Avermaet expected to lose his lead of the Tour de France on the first day in the mountains. Instead, the Olympic champion manages to strengthen his hold on the yellow jersey when an anticipated attack never comes on Stage 10. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-ALAPHILIPPE — Alaphilippe keeps France celebrating with Tour stage win. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LEEDS, England — England win a one-day international cricket series against India for the first time since 2011 after coasting to an impressive eight-wicket win at Headingley. SENT: 560 words, photos.

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Tiger Woods is back at the British Open for the first time in three years and liking his chances. Woods is 42 and has been feeling better as 2018 has gone on. And there's something about links golf that inspires him. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-ROSE — 20 years after Birkdale, Rose seeks 1st British Open title. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 440 words, photo.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-REED — Masters champion Patrick Reed eyes 2nd major win at Open. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— GLF--ON THE FRINGE-YOUTH — Column: American core of golf stars have grown up together. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-NOTEBOOK — Koepka traces golfing success to Scotland, aims to win Open. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 980 words, photos.

SOC--A-LEAGUE-BOLT

SYDNEY — Football Federation Australia has responded cautiously to reports Usain Bolt hopes to play for the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League. To make a deal possible, the FFA would have to top up any salary offered to Bolt from its $3 million fund to attract "marquee" players. SENT: 380 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— SOC--WCUP-MBAPPE-DONATION — World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000. SENT: 110 words, photos.

