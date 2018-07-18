ICC anniversary: Support for court, concern at challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The 20th anniversary of the statute that created the International Criminal Court is being marked by support for punishing perpetrators of the world's worst atrocities and concern about the enormous challenges and political attacks the tribunal faces.

General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak told a meeting on Tuesday's anniversary that the ICC has "vindicated the rights of victims and survivors" of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and contributed to preventing others from similar fates.

He stressed that "we must continue to resist any and all encroachments on international law."

ICC deputy prosecutor James Stewart said the court "is having an impact" but faces many challenges from "pushback against its exercise of jurisdiction" to the failure of governments to arrest all those sought by the court.