Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Opens Robert’s Lake Eco-Recreation Station

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 12 at Robert’s Lake in Seaside, California where the community celebrated the opening of an eco-recreation station funded by an American Water Charitable Foundation grant. Seaside is one of three cities to receive the Building Better Communities Grant, which helps local communities develop environment-based educational play opportunities.

Seaside Mayor Ralph Rubio (Center) cuts a ribbon to a new eco-park in the city along with other city representatives and California American Water Vice President Kevin Tilden (Right).(Photo: Business Wire)

The event included a congratulatory speech by Seaside Mayor Ralph Rubio and other city representatives who thanked those involved in building the center. After the ribbon cutting, kids from a local summer camp immediately ran onto the recreational area and began to play and utilize the outdoor classroom.

“We value our relationship with the city of Seaside and our customers who live there,” said California American Water Vice President Kevin Tilden. “Many of our employees live in this area, and we are pleased to help provide recreational space and an outdoor classroom where children can learn about wildlife in and around Robert’s Lake.”

American Water Charitable Foundation partnered with National Recreation and Parks Association to evaluate applications and administer the grant dispersal. Seaside’s application focused on building a nature-based play area and an outdoor classroom accessible for all to enjoy.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony on April 6 th, the City of Seaside hosted a Volunteer Day where California American Water employees, Sustainable Seaside volunteers, and local residents worked to prepare Robert’s Lake for construction.

California American Water would like to thank Mayor Rubio, Dan Meewis, Gloria Stearns, and the dedicated staff who worked on the grant application and eco-recreation station for making this project a reality. The company would also like to recognize Sustainable Seaside for their efforts in bringing this important project to fruition, which benefits families in the community.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

