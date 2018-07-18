Prime Day 2018 Update: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Worldwide Have Exceeded More Than $1 Billion in Sales on Amazon Since Yesterday

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Prime members are continuing to shop on Prime Day. Since yesterday, small and medium-sized businesses worldwide have exceeded more than $1 billion in sales on Amazon. Customers have been able to take advantage of deals from small and medium-sized businesses such as Tea Forte, One Savvy Life, Stand Steady, and Petcube. Anyone can shop and save this Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.

“Prime Day is just getting started for us, but we’re already seeing 10 times our average day sales,” said Kelly Fedio, One Savvy Life.

“Prime Day has already been our biggest day ever. During our peak hour, customers were purchasing one Tea Forte product every two seconds,” said Jurgen Nebelung, Tea Forté.

Electronics are among the bestsellers this Prime Day

Best-sellers so far include Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use and Echo Dot. Other highlights include:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition has sold out, making it the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history, and more TV deals are coming. Members are enjoying deep discounts on home security products like Amazon Cloud Cam, Ring and Blink—in fact, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro has already sold out, selling over 4 times as many as last year’s Prime Day deal.

Members save millions at Whole Foods Market

Prime members continue to adopt the new savings benefit at Whole Foods Market at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen. For the first time, Prime members celebrated Prime Day at Whole Foods Market where they saved millions of dollars with extra Prime Day deals. Members who spend $10 in store can get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day when they shop at Whole Foods Market.

“The challenges some customers experienced shopping yesterday have been resolved – we love dogs at our Amazon offices, not on our store,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President of Prime. “With over 11 hours left to shop on Prime Day, there are tens of thousands of deals available.”

Tens of thousands of deals available to shop

With over 11 hours left to shop on Prime Day, below are deals that customers can take advantage of:

Amazon Devices:

Electronics:

Toys:

Health & Personal Care:

Home:

Pets:

Sports & Outdoor:

Members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live. Prime members can also use the Amazon App to unlock additional discounts on select Prime Day deals. Simply open the app, tap on the camera icon, and try the AR View, Product Search, Barcode Scanner, or Package X-Ray feature to get an additional $5 off select Prime Day deals purchased through the app. Use these features every 6 hours throughout Prime Day for multiple $5 discounts.

Alexa makes it easy to find the best Prime Day deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Track your Prime Day orders with Alexa. Just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” or set up Alexa delivery notifications in the Alexa app.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

