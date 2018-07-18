CORRECTING and REPLACING Just Scan and Cook: GE Appliances Simplifies the Microwave with New Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Ninth paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Beginning July 18, this microwave will be bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot and sold at a special low price of $154.98 for a limited time, making it a must-have item on your back-to-school shopping list (instead of Beginning July 18, this microwave will be bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot and sold at a special low price of $125.00 for a limited time, making it a must-have item on your back-to-school shopping list.)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005627/en/

GE Appliances is launching its new GE Smart Countertop Microwave with Scan-to-Cook Technology. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

The corrected release reads:

JUST SCAN AND COOK: GE APPLIANCES SIMPLIFIES THE MICROWAVE WITH NEW RELEASE

Countertop model debuts with bonus Amazon Dot for post-Prime Day sales on July 18

There’s appetizing news for college students and busy families everywhere: GE Appliances is launching its new GE Smart Countertop Microwave with Scan-to-Cook Technology just in time for the busy back-to-school season. From the GE Appliances Kitchen app, owners can use a smartphone to scan barcodes on food packaging that will automatically send their microwave exact instructions for cooking times and power levels—ensuring a perfectly heated pizza pocket, bubbly burrito or melty mac-and-cheese.

The average microwave has 10 power levels, but many consumers never change the preset, defrost or power settings. With scan-to-cook features, puzzled consumers can finally take full advantage of the microwave’s capabilities by letting the machine optimize the settings and do the heavy lifting. The new stainless steel GE Smart Countertop Microwave comes with more than 3,000 meal items preprogrammed, including frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable goods, and will be updated with additional items over time.

“GE Appliances’ research shows consumers don’t use the full capabilities of their microwaves and stick to a few buttons and Time Cook,” says Shawn Stover, vice president of GE Appliances’ SmartHome Solutions team. “With our new GE microwave scan-to-cook technology, your son or daughter can head off to college and cook food with the help of their phone instead of relying on mom.”

Use Amazon Alexa for Simple Voice-Controlled Cooking

In addition to the scan-to-cook technology, the microwave is compatible with Amazon Alexa. This means owners can speak directly to Alexa to control cook settings from any Alexa-enabled device to achieve the ultimate in kitchen convenience.

Hands covered in flour? Just say, “Alexa, add 30 seconds to the microwave.”

See oatmeal boiling over from across the room? “Alexa, stop the microwave!”

“We’re excited to work with GE Appliances to continue extending the convenience of Alexa to the kitchen,” said Christian Taubman, director, Smart Home Devices at Amazon. “We think customers will love the simplicity of hands-free voice control whether popping popcorn or preparing the perfect meal.”

GE Appliances and Amazon are teaming up to create a great deal that will suit your back-to-school needs, providing smart home convenience that is easy on your wallet and perfectly sized for dorm-style meals.

Beginning July 18, this microwave will be bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot and sold at a special low price of $154.98 for a limited time, making it a must-have item on your back-to-school shopping list. The MSRP for the microwave is $139.00.

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from virtually anywhere. From the kitchen to the laundry room, connected products work with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT and Innit—allowing owners to stay on top of their appliances from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. Connected appliances also are updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, GE Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005627/en/

CONTACT: GE Appliances

Wendy Treinen, 502-452-5002

WENDY.TREINEN@geappliances.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS MOBILE/WIRELESS VOIP PARENTING TEENS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: GE Appliances

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 04:52 PM/DISC: 07/17/2018 04:52 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005627/en