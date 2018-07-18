Art Installation to be Unveiled at The Quad At York University

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--FCS Development LP, a partnership between Forum Equity Partners and Campus Suites, will unveil their public art installation on August 15, 2018 at The Quad At York University, which is located at 95/105 The Pond Road in Toronto.

Nicolas Baier is a Montreal artist and his artwork represents a weaving and branching network that simultaneously evokes references to Ivy League university buildings and cutting edge scientific research, analogous to the endeavours performed within these same campuses. The artwork draws its inspiration from a classic tree structure, evoking the same imagery found in many knowledge institutions. With this work, Baier seeks to address the fact that everything – ourselves and everything around us – branches out.

The artwork for The Quad is part of a continuum of Baier’s personal creative explorations and is a distinct and unique creation, which is consistent with York University’s values of inclusiveness, commitment to excellence and sustainability.

The artist was among those who were invited to The Quad’s public call for submissions and was selected as the winner after a rigorous public art process run in conjunction with the City of Toronto. The City’s Official Plan encourages the inclusion of public art in all significant private sector developments across Toronto by working with the private sector to secure contributions through development review, Official Plan amendments and re-zonings.

ABOUT THE QUAD

The Quad is the first phase of a multi-phase, mixed-use, private, on-campus development. This phase is a new 812-bed student housing community on the York University campus in Toronto.

With suite-style units, full amenities, landscaped plazas, and 17 commercial businesses, students can enjoy state-of-the-art living, shopping, eating, and entertainment without having to leave campus. In its first year of operation, The Quad achieved full occupancy of both its residential and retail components.

Web: https://quadatyork.ca

