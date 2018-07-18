Building collapses near India capital; dozens feared trapped

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire official says a six-story building under construction has collapsed onto an adjacent building east of the Indian capital. Dozens of people are feared trapped under the debris.

Krishan Kumar, a rescue agency official, said Tuesday night that more than 100 rescuers with cranes, sledgehammers and chain saws are working through to remove rubble in Shahberi village, nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of New Delhi.

The cause of the building collapse is not immediately known.

Building collapses are common in India during June-September monsoon season with the foundations weakened by heavy rains because of poor construction quality.

At least 72 people were killed in Mumbai in 2013 in the worst collapse in recent decades.