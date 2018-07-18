Professional Fighters League (PFL) Athletes Show Off Their Skills at Longo and Weidman MMA Gym in Advance of PFL4 Fight Night on July 19 on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Today, elite Professional Fighters League (PFL) featherweight and heavyweight athletes gave Long Island mixed martial arts fans a preview of their behind-the-scenes training methods during an open workout. While at Longo and Weidman MMA, eager onlookers watched the league’s standouts prepare for PFL4. The fourth regular season event of the 2018 PFL season will take place this Thursday, July 19th, and feature a stacked 10-bout card of featherweight and heavyweight athletes vying for a place in the elimination playoffs.

Lance Palmer Prepares for PFL4 Fight Night at Open Workout

PFL fighters Lance Palmer, Andre Harrison, Alex Nicholson and Steven Siler, showed off signature moves to gear up for their cage matches. All eyes were on New York native Andre Harrison as he sparred with his coach—a preview of what is to come during his highly-anticipated fight against Nazareno Malegarie during PFL4. Lance Palmer also brought the heat as he showed off his boxing and wrestling abilities. Alex Nicholson hit the mat with his wife and fellow MMA fighter, Hannah Goldy, while their one-year-old son looked on. Steven Siler looks to follow his highlight real submission in PFL1 with another stoppage on Thursday night against Alexandre Almeida.

With the featherweights and heavyweights hoping to lock in playoff spots and ultimately a shot at their share of the $10 million prize pool, the stakes are higher than ever at PFL4.

“PFL4 will bring the playoff picture into focus for our heavyweight and featherweight fighters,” said Carlos Silva, League President of PFL. “Thursday night’s fights will determine which fighters still have a shot at making the playoffs. These guys are trying to earn as many points as possible to better their chances to be in the top eight."

Mixed martial arts enthusiasts have the opportunity to experience all of the action of PFL4 live this Thursday at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Fans can also watch all of the PFL4 fights in primetime exclusively on NBCSN, and streamed live on NBCSports.com, Facebook Watch, the NBC Sports app, and pflmma.com.

Tickets for PFL4 are on sale now and can be purchased at pflmma.com and ticketmaster.com. The 2018 inaugural PFL season features 126 fights on Thursday nights in seven regular-season events, bracket-style “win-or-go-home” playoffs, and a $10 million post-season prize pool—the largest prize pool in the history of MMA. The season began with 12 athletes in each of six different weight-classes. Eight fighters from each class will earn their way into the playoff round, and one fighter in each division will earn the title of champion.

U.S.-based and international fans can watch all PFL regular season, playoff, and championship fights—over 66 hours of live action—for free. In the United States, all of the PFL regular season events air live on Thursday in primetime exclusively on NBCSN, and stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and pflmma.com. Outside the U.S., Facebook streams up to six hours of free, live coverage for each event. In the U.S., fans can watch the first three hours of coverage of each event on Facebook.

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, “win-or-go-home” post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action beginning June 7 live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and PFLmma.com. For more visit .

