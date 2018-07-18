Medical Gases Procurement Report: Top Suppliers and Best Practices Analysis Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report will help category managers identify the procurement best practices and negotiation strategies to achieve cost savings. The category for medical gases will witness an increase in the spend momentum, owing to the rising instances of respiratory disorders across the globe.

SpendEdge’s reports for the help buyers to understand the supply market and devise effective negotiation strategies to reduce procurement spend. The reports analyze the market from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers and analyze the impact of recent market developments on procurement.

“Selecting suppliers who have the necessary logistics capabilities is one of the best practices to avoid over spending. Also, analyzing the suppliers’ consistency in delivering medical gases that are in accordance with the quality requirements is another strategy to reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the medical gases market.

Increasing instance of respiratory diseases that require intensive therapies High demand for home healthcare services

Report scope snapshot: Medical gases market

US market insights

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US Category cost drivers

Category management strategy

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities

Cost-saving opportunities

Cost-saving opportunities

Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

