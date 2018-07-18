England coasts to ODI series win over India

LEEDS, England (AP) — England won a one-day international cricket series against India for the first time since 2011 after coasting to an impressive eight-wicket win at Headingley on Tuesday.

After containing India to 256-8, England's Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan combined for an unbeaten 186 runs to get them home with 33 balls to spare.

Root clinched 100 off the last ball, hitting Hardik Pandya through midwicket for his 10th boundary. It was his second successive hundred.

Morgan finished on 88 not out off 108 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. He was dropped on 85.

They easily handled the threat of India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who combined for 20 overs, conceded 96 overs, and no wickets.

New medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took the only bowler's wicket, taking out Jonny Bairstow in the fifth over after a rapid 30. When the other opener James Vince was run out for 27 in the 10th over, Morgan joined Root and the pair set about stripping confidence from the Indians.

India won the first ODI easily, but lost the second on Saturday by 86 runs, and was overwhelmed at Headingley, remaining No. 2 to England in the ODI rankings.

Having split the limited-overs series — India won the Twenty20s, England the ODIs — the first of five tests begins on Aug. 1 at Edgbaston.