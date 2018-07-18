Clearwater Releases CyberIntelligence Dashboard for Its IRM|Pro Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Clearwater, a top-ranked healthcare cyber risk management solutions company, today announced the release of CyberIntelligence™ dashboards, the latest innovation for IRM|Pro™, the leading Enterprise Cyber Risk Management System (ECRMS) for healthcare providers and their partners. With CyberIntelligence dashboards, organizations can elevate cyber risk conversations from a technical engineering discussion to an actionable, executive or board-level one—advancing healthcare organizations’ cyber risk management programs, reducing risk and increasing patient safety.

CyberIntelligence dashboards, available immediately for customers subscribing to Clearwater’s IRM|Analysis™ software, provide actionable insight into the most critical vulnerabilities, control deficiencies and remediation action items, allowing organizations ranging from regional hospitals to the largest integrated delivery networks to effectively manage risk across their entire enterprise. IRM|Analysis implements the HHS Office for Civil Rights guidance for Security Risk Analysis, harnesses the power of the NIST risk assessment process and fulfills the requirements of the HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules. IRM|Analysis is used by more than 400 healthcare companies including top IDNs such as CHRISTUS Health, Sentara Healthcare, OhioHealth and Baptist Health South Florida.

According to the Ponemon Institute’s The State of Cybersecurity in Healthcare Organizations in 2018, sponsored by Merlin: “Legacy systems and disruptive technologies, such as cloud, mobile, big data and Internet of Things, put patient information at risk. More organizations consider legacy systems as a serious risk to patient information (58 percent of respondents vs. 52 percent of respondents in 2016). In addition, new technologies and trends such as the cloud, mobile, big data and the Internet of Things are increasing the vulnerability and threats to patient information (57 percent of respondents vs. 51 percent of respondents). More respondents are concerned about the effectiveness of third-party contracts to secure patient information.”

CyberIntelligence provides boards and CEOs with real-time visibility to the greatest cyber risks across the growing landscape of technologies, enabling organizations to identify and take action on the most critical needs. As a result, they can maximize the effect of limited resources and budgets to ensure the most optimal results.

“We are excited to release CyberIntelligence dashboards for IRM|Analysis,” said Steve Cagle, CEO of Clearwater. “Working with hundreds of healthcare providers and their partners has afforded us invaluable feedback and input in developing these innovative tools. CyberIntelligence is just one of a number of new additions we are releasing to customers this year. Clearwater is committed to continuing to lead the industry by providing leading-edge functionality that will provide substantial value to our customers in managing cyber risk across their enterprises.”

Clearwater provides the most complete and trusted, enterprise-class cyber risk management solution available. Designed for healthcare providers and their partners, Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ platform and experienced professional services team provide insights and actions to address compliance, cyber and patient safety risks. Clearwater is a 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, the 2017 and 2018 Black Book Marketing Research winner in Compliance and Risk Management Solutions, and exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association as well as numerous state hospital associations. Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater is at http://www.Clearwatercompliance.com.

