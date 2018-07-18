England vs India 3rd ODI Scoreboard

LEEDS, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the third one-day international between England and India at Headingley:

India

Rohit Sharma c Wood b Willey 2

Shikhar Dhawan run out 44

Virat Kohli b Rashid 71

Dinesh Karthik b Rashid 21

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Buttler b Willey 42

Suresh Raina c Root b Rashid 1

Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Wood 21

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Bairstow b Willey 21

Shardul Thakur not out 22

Extras: (6lb, 5w) 11

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 256

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-84, 3-125, 4-156, 5-158, 6-194, 7-221, 8-256

Bowling: Mark Wood 10-2-30-1, David Willey 9-0-40-3, Liam Plunkett 5-0-41-0, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-0, Ben Stokes 6-0-43-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-49-3.

England

James Vince run out 27

Jonny Bairstow c Raina b Thakur 30

Joe Root not out 100

Eoin Morgan not out 88

Extras: (6lb, 3b, 1nb, 5w) 15

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 260

Overs: 44.3

Did not bat: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-74

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7-0-49-0, Hardik Pandya 5.3-0-39-0, Shardul Thakur 7-0-51-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-41-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0, Suresh Raina 2-0-16-0.

Result: England wins by 8 wickets

Series: England wins 2-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia, and Michael Gough, England.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.