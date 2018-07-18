Chris D’Elia Sells out SugarHouse Casino, Adds Second Show

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--After selling out his Saturday, Sept. 29, show at SugarHouse Casino, comedian Chris D’Elia added a second performance for the same night at 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 20, and cost from $39 to $59. The performance was added after D’Elia’s 7:30 p.m. “Follow The Leader Tour” show sold out The Event Center.

“After a quick sellout, we’re thrilled to offer a second Chris D’Elia show in The Event Center,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “His ultra-hot comedy includes audience interaction and improv to keep everyone laughing throughout the night.”

Best known for his starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable” and his Netflix special “Man on Fire,” D’Elia delivers his stand-up comedy through a variety of platforms. He currently hosts the highly successful podcast “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia” and has since been a mainstay on iTunes’ comedy podcast charts.

D’Elia can be seen in the upcoming film “Life in a Year,” performing alongside Cara Delevingne, Jaden Smith, Nia Long and Cuba Gooding Jr. No stranger to Netflix, he appears in the horror-comedy film “Little Evil” with Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly, in addition to his stand-up special “Incorrigible,” which debuted on the streaming site in 2015.

His work can also be seen on several TV platforms, including “Roast of Justin Bieber” and “Workaholics” on Comedy Central, “Glory Daze” on TBS and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. In December 2013, D’Elia released his first one-hour Comedy Central special, “White Male, Black Comic.”

He has since continued to build on his status as a force in the world of stand-up comedy by performing regularly in Hollywood clubs, as well as touring the United States and Canada to sold-out crowds.

Tickets for Chris D’Elia’s 10 p.m. show and for all SugarHouse performances — including Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21), KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 11), Rock The Yacht (Aug. 17), Jon Dorenbos (Aug. 24 and 25), Robert Cray Band (Sept. 7), Commodores (Oct. 12) and George Lopez (Oct. 19) — can be purchased at SugarHouseEntertainment.com.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

