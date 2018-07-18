Global Quality Management Courses Market 2018-2022 | Industry 4.0 to Gain Traction | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The global quality management courses market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is rising stress on continuous process improvements. To continuously improve manufacturing as well as quality testing process, organizations across the globe are emphasizing on training their employees in new process implementation and Total Quality Management (TQM) programs. Lack of regular improvement process leads to a stagnation of product development with regards to quality, function, and usability. Therefore, with the aim of capturing the continuous process improvement training market, several vendors such as Coursera and ASQ have initiated continuous improvement courses, which involve concepts such as regressive analysis, measurement uncertainty, compliance training, and many other subjects.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing emphasis on industry 4.0 as one of the key emerging trends in the global quality management courses market:

Global quality management courses market: Growing emphasis on industry 4.0

Besides industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) has also gained traction in the quality management courses market. Rising adoption of modern technologies is pushing manufacturers and corporates to optimize their production process and implement smart manufacturing. The advent of smart factories and smart automated plants have given rise to fully digitized and highly cost-effective manufacturing processes. Thus, the concept of industry 4.0, IoT, and machine learning have become primary pillars for effective and efficient manufacturing process.

“The rising adoption of industry 4.0 across the industries has brought about many new jobs in the market, which require expert knowledge of automation along with its application in quality setting, which is further driving growth in the market. Several vendors have started incorporating industry 4.0 in their quality management training with employees actively enrolling for such courses,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education.

Global quality management courses market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global quality management courses market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas and Europe have many job opportunities in the field of quality management, thereby, resulting in increased enrollments in quality management courses.

