Global Software Testing Services Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Popularity of Crowdsourced Testing to Boost Demand | Technavio

The advent of DevOps is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . DevOps automates application testing and deployment processes. The automation of application development reduces errors and eliminates the need for manual processes, which improves the speed of the application deployment process.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global software testing services market is the growing popularity of crowdsourced testing:

Global software testing services market: Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders

Crowdsourced testing uses a crowdsourced platform to connect testers across the world to test software projects. It targets testers who match the demographics and interests of the target group. Crowdsourced testing allows businesses to test their products at a low cost. It is preferred for user-centric applications such as e-commerce applications and games. The popularity of crowdsourced testing is growing as it helps developers gain insights about product quality, identify defects and bugs, and obtain instant feedback to improve the product.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services, “Crowdsourced testing provides an additional opportunity to developers to test applications in real-world conditions without the need for a full-time QA. Businesses do not have to invest in the acquisition of tools for testing projects. They can get a complete test coverage and access to many testers from different parts of the world without making any financial investments.”

Global software testing services market: Segmentation analysis

The global software testing services market research report provides market segmentation by type (application testing and product testing), by end-users (BFSI, telecommunication, IT, retail and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 45% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period. EMEA will also see an increase in its market share while the Americas is projected to experience a significant decline in its market share by 2022.

