Global Passive Optical Network Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Internet Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio

The increase in Internet traffic is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The attenuation is very low when fiber optics are used for the transmission of data. This is because they are not affected by electromagnetic interference. Fiber optics provide accessibility, agility, and high speeds. These basic provisions are needed for data services such as video calling and online gaming.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global passive optical network (PON) market is the migration from copper to optic fiber:

Global passive optical network market: Migration from copper to optic fiber

Electrical impulses are used by copper wires to send information along long distances. This causes large attenuations that may lead to the distortion of data. Copper wires can be tapped easily leading to security issues and challenges. Optic fibers are inexpensive, lightweight, and non-flammable. They can carry higher bandwidths than copper wires.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, “The demand for PONs from residential and commercial users has been increasing with the growing adoption of optical fibers as they are used for faster and more efficient data transfer. Optical fibers can carry high frequency ranges more than 1000 times the bandwidth of copper.”

Global passive optical network market: Segmentation analysis

The global passive optical network market research report provides market segmentation by product (GPON and EPON) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the GPON segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 85% of the market. The market share of this product is expected to decrease by almost 20% by 2022. But, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 44% share. The Americas dominated the market because of the high adoption of PONs in the US. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.

