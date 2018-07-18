Alaphilippe wins Stage 10, Van Avermaet keeps Tour lead

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe claimed the first mountain leg of this Tour de France on Tuesday, while Greg Van Avermaet kept the overall lead for a seventh consecutive day.

Alaphilippe, a French rider for Quick-Step, won the 158.5-kilometer (98.5-mile) ride from Lake Annecy that included climbs over four major Alpine passes before a descent to Le Grand-Bornand in around 4 1/2 hours.

It was the third stage win for the Quick-Step team at this Tour.

Olympic champion Van Avermaet got into an early breakaway and held on to increase his lead over Geraint Thomas, a Sky teammate of defending champion Chris Froome.

Froome had a punctured tire atop the second of the stage's ascents but finished with Thomas and the other contenders.

The stage was the first of three days in the Alps following the relatively flat legs of the first nine days.

