Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market 2018-2022 | Key Forecasts and Insights | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The global motorcycle handle grip market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by . However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005816/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle handle grip market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased demand for motorcycles in APAC. APAC is a major market for motorcycles, and India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the major motorcycles markets in the region. During 2016-2017, India displaced China as the top two-wheeler manufacturer in the world after selling close to 17.5 million motorcycles. Factors such as increasing urbanization, better road conditions, and increasing acceptance of two-wheelers by women are increasing the demand for two-wheelers in APAC. Moreover, reducing the fuel process and customer-friendly interest rates for purchasing a vehicle are also contributing to the demand for two-wheelers.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing trend for electric and diesel-powered off-road motorcycle for racing events as one of the key trends in the global motorcycle handle grip market:

Global motorcycle handle grip market: Increasing trend for electric and diesel-powered off-road motorcycle for racing events

The need for reducing CO2 emissions has led to the introduction of electric off-road motorcycles. The major limitations for the production development of an electric motorcycle for off-road was the lack of availability of a lightweight battery with high power storage capability. Considering the growth prospects, various manufacturers have launched electric endure motorcycles. Such launches are expected to increase the product awareness among consumers and consequently increase sales. Moreover, restrictions on the use of fossil fuel powered vehicles in cities in nature reserves will drive the adoption of electric motorcycles.

“Apart from the growth of electric off-road motorcycles, there is an increasing demand for off-road diesel motorcycles. Defense agencies have started adopting diesel powered off-road diesel motorcycles, and the motorcycle manufacturers are offering diesel motorcycles to cater to the demand,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global motorcycle handle grip market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global motorcycle handle grip market by application (commuter and mid segment and premium segment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commuter and mid segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 92% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005816/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MOTORCYCLES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 12:23 PM/DISC: 07/17/2018 12:23 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005816/en