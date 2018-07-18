Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Involvement of Women to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005786/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing focus on clean sanitation facilities and growing drainage problem. Common drainage problems such as pooling, puddling, undirected downspout water, and saturated soil destroy the land and turn it into a swamp. It also creates mold and moisture problems and damages home foundations. To overcome these issues, vendors have developed various drainage solutions. French drain, dry well, corrugated tubes, grassy swale, and planned bog are some drainage solutions. Thus, the increasing focus on the hygienic home environment will fuel the demand for home improvement drainage products.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing involvement of women in home improvement activities as one of the key emerging trends in the global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market:

Global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market: increasing involvement of women in home improvement activities

The growing involvement of women in home improvement projects is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the next few years. The home improvement segment is considered a male-dominated field. However, in the present scenario, home improvement decisions are increasingly being made by women. This factor plays a key role in shaping the overall market. In the last decade, work culture was broadly segmented on gender, where crafting, designs, and art projects were commonly undertaken by women, while other home activities such as home repair and woodwork were done by men. However, this trend is undergoing a paradigm shift with women becoming more inclined towards adopting DIY formats and buying more products for their home improvement projects. Thus, over the next few years, the involvement of women in the home improvement market including ventilation and drainage projects are expected to boost the sales of home improvement ventilation and drainage products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, “G rowing internet penetration and broad connectivity are fueling the sales of home improvement products, as it is easier and more accessible to buy these products online. Therefore, brands such as Kingfisher are formulating strategies to attract and engage more female consumers.”

Global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market by product (drainage and ventilation), by type of customer (DIY/DIFM and professionals) and geographical regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas is expected to witness an increase in its market share, while EMEA and APAC will see a decrease in their market shares over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005786/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN HOME GOODS RETAIL CONSUMER

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 12:04 PM/DISC: 07/17/2018 12:04 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005786/en