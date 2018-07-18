Pop TV: Dr. Pimple Popper now has her own reality TV show

NEW YORK (AP) — The online video star known as Dr. Pimple Popper is popping to television.

Dr. Sandra Lee has got a new show on TLC also called "Dr. Pimple Popper" airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT.

On the show, Lee sees patients with real medical issues like giant, painful cysts that affect their daily lives and self-esteem.

Lee has nearly 4 million subscribers to her YouTube channel where she films herself squeezing pus from acne. She believes so-called "popaholics" are drawn to her popping videos because they like closure and even find the videos soothing.

When she's off the clock and going down the rabbit hole of online videos, she isn't dawn to dermatology videos. Lee prefers watching people who film themselves eating large amounts of food.