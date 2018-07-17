Bidtellect CEO Lon Otremba Named Forbes Agency Council Member

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Lon Otremba, CEO at Bidtellect, a paid content distribution and analytics company and leader in native advertising technology, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Mr. Otremba joins a diverse, forward-thinking group of individuals who are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful peers and are invited to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry- related topics for publishing on Forbes.com. Members are selected for the Council based on their depth and diversity of experience, according to Forbes. The Council also aims to create an open forum within for idea and advice exchange.

“We are honored to welcome Lon Otremba into the community,” says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Lon Otremba joined Bidtellect as its Chief Executive Officer and Director in January, 2014. He leads all aspects of the Company’s efforts, working closely with the management team and the Company’s board of directors. With over 20 years experience in media, Otremba is a veteran operating executive and adviser in the Internet publishing, mobile, and broadcast music industries and a well-known pioneer in interactive media.

“Forbes is synonymous with thought leadership and brilliant business. I am thrilled to join this elite group of thought leaders,” says Lon Otremba.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is the purpose-built, buy-side native advertising platform with the scale, smarts, & service to deliver superior results. Bidtellect gives marketers one platform to execute Native campaigns across all formats and devices including text, imagery and video. Marketers leverage Bidtellect’s proprietary real-time optimization algorithms, first- and third- party data targeting, advanced KPI optimization and a team of industry experts to drive real results for paid content distribution campaigns to deliver smart advertising. Bidtellect delivers access to the world's most expansive Native ecosystem of premium placements in order to achieve unparalleled scale.

The company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and was launched in 2013 by the digital media industry’s most successful ad tech pioneers.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit https://forbesagencycouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

