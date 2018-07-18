Nomadic Partners with Vertigo Games to Bring Hit VR Titles to Nomadic Locations

SAN RAFAEL, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Nomadic, an immersive entertainment company creating virtual reality (VR) experiences for neighborhoods everywhere, today announced its partnership with Vertigo Games to bring the game studio’s hit VR title Arizona Sunshine to Nomadic locations beginning this fall. This is the company’s first content partnership as it brings its turn-key, modular-based VR spaces to locations nationwide.

“Partnering with an innovative and successful VR studio like Vertigo Games makes perfect sense,” said Doug Griffin, CEO of Nomadic. “ Arizona Sunshine is an incredibly fun game and has pushed forward what is expected for AAA VR titles. Through our use of physical interaction, this version of the experience will be brought to a whole new level at Nomadic locations.”

Founded by veterans of the film, gaming, and retail sectors, Nomadic experiences blur the line between ‘virtual’ and ‘reality’. The experiences incorporate physical props, set design and environmental effects into story-driven VR content. Nomadic installations are designed to be easily re-configured to allow new content and VR adventures to be presented quickly, easily and cost-effectively.

Vertigo’s top selling game Arizona Sunshine will be released at Nomadic locations in neighborhoods everywhere beginning this fall. This will be the first rollout of the game’s tactile location-based version. The experience will drop players in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and for the first time use the power of real movement and tactile interaction to make the game feel even more immersive than ever.

“Collaborating with Nomadic to bring a tactile location-based version to their locations nationwide is an awesome realization of the technology and game’s potential. The added layer of tactile interaction brings the world we worked so hard to build alive in a whole new way,” said Richard Stitselaar, Managing Director at Vertigo Games. “Nomadic’s commitment to bringing world-class VR experiences to consumers everywhere makes them the ideal partner in welcoming consumers into the next generation of entertainment.”

About Nomadic

Nomadic is an immersive entertainment company creating tactile VR adventures for neighborhoods everywhere. Formed by a team of veterans from the film, gaming, brand and retail worlds, Nomadic’s turn-key, convertible environments and rich VR content provide venues with the platform to convert their locations to ever-changing VR experiences. Visit blurtheline.com.

About Vertigo Games

Founded in 2008, Vertigo Games is a game studio that since the start of the modern VR era has exclusively focused on developing and launching full-feature games for VR. The company is best-known for the hit VR horror shooter Arizona Sunshine, which earned sales exceeding $1.4m in its first month of release and won UploadVR's VR Game of the Year 2016 award, and the VR strategy game Skyworld. An unannounced VR exclusive title is currently in the works. www.vertigo-games.com

