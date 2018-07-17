Competitor Analysis Solution for a Security Solutions Provider Helps Monitor Competitor’s Pricing Strategies | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor analysis on the security solutions market. A security solutions provider wanted to evaluate competitor performance and their capabilities and compare it with the competitors in terms of the qualitative and quantitative parameters.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Competitor analysis solutions help companies determine the strength and shortcomings of the market.”

The biggest predicament faced by security solutions providers today is the security of video surveillance. As a result, greater education of industry best practices for system designs needs to be combined with vendors having a fully developed strategy for addressing vulnerabilities. Location-based security solution are currently in the limelight, however they come with their own set of disadvantages. One of the key drawbacks include the low adoption from end users due to privacy concerns and a lack of willingness to download applications to mobile devices.

The competitor analysis solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to develop robust promotional and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This competitor analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

